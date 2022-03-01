UrduPoint.com

China Welcome Russia-Ukraine Dialogue To Resolve Conflict: Wang Wenbin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2022 | 05:01 PM

China welcome Russia-Ukraine dialogue to resolve conflict: Wang Wenbin

BEIJING, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) ::Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin on Tuesday welcomed talks between Russia and Ukraine and hoped that the two countries would maintain their dialogue and negotiations, and work out a political solution to realize the common security of Europe.

"China welcomes the Russia-Ukraine negotiations," he said during his regular briefing held here in response to the negotiations between delegations from Russia and Ukraine held in the Gomel region of Belarus on Monday.

"We have noted that the two sides have agreed to hold a new round of negotiations in the near future," he added.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side hoped that the two countries would continue the process of dialogue and negotiations and seek a political solution that accommodates reasonable security concerns of both sides, serves common security of Europe and is conducive to lasting peace and stability in Europe.

Commenting on casualties, he said the Chinese side expressed its sympathies for casualties caused during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He again stressed that the Chinese side hoped all sides would show restraint to avoid escalating the situation, and especially to avoid a large-scale humanitarian crisis.

When asked whether China would provide aid to Ukraine, the spokesperson said that his country was ready to make efforts to ease the situation in Ukraine, and would release relevant information in due course.

To a question about evacuation of Chinese citizens from Ukraine, he informed that that over 400 Chinese students from Odessa and 200 from Kiev had been evacuated.

There would be nearly 1,000 more Chinese citizens to be evacuated from Ukraine on Tuesday to neighboring countries such as Poland and Slovakia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe China Odessa Kiev Belarus Poland Slovakia All From

Recent Stories

Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilate ..

Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilateral ties

5 minutes ago
 Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah ..

Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah Begum

22 minutes ago
 Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with ..

Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with security arrangements in Paki ..

38 minutes ago
 NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators fo ..

NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators for Pakistan, Australia series

2 hours ago
 Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her ..

Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her heart behind

3 hours ago
 PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>