China's Hainan Sees 4,390 Confirmed COVID Cases In August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2022 | 03:00 PM

HAIKOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :South China's Hainan Province registered 4,390 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,493 asymptomatic ones between Aug. 1 and 14, local authorities said at a press briefing on Monday.

The COVID-19 situation in Hainan's coastal resort city of Sanya continues to develop, with the daily infection numbers still high.

Still, most new infections were found among people under quarantine, according to the provincial COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

The epidemic situation in some of Hainan's cities and counties, including Danzhou and Lingshui, is in the development stage, with community transmission identified.

