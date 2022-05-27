UrduPoint.com

China's Inner Mongolia Sees Foreign Trade Up 7.4 Pct In January -April

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

HOHHOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region saw robust foreign trade growth in the first four months of 2022, according to the regional commerce department on Friday.

The region's total import and export value hit 41.49 billion Yuan (about 6.21 billion U.S. Dollars) from January to April, up 7.4 percent year on year.

Exports rose 27.

8 percent to 18.49 billion yuan, while imports decreased 4.8 percent to 23 billion yuan.

he region's foreign-invested enterprises also saw rapid growth in foreign trade volume, increasing by 40.7 percent year on year during the period to 3.38 billion yuan.

mports and exports between the region and the United States, Vietnam, Thailand, India and Japan registered double-digit growth year on year during this period.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

