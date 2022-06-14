UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2022 | 04:10 PM

China's Jiangxi sees foreign trade up in January-May

NANCHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :East China's Jiangxi Province recorded robust foreign trade growth in the first five months of 2022, according to local customs.

The province's total import and export value grew 34 percent year on year to 253.05 billion Yuan (about 37.5 billion U.S. Dollars) from January to May, said Nanchang Customs.

Exports rose 39.4 percent year on year to 195.06 billion yuan, while imports went up 18.4 percent to 57.99 billion yuan.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United States and the European Union remained Jiangxi's top trading partners in the period.

Jiangxi's trade with countries and regions along the Belt and Road soared to 87.62 billion yuan, up by 60.5 percent compared with the same period in 2021, while its trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership increased by 50.2 percent to 85.95 billion yuan.

The foreign trade of Jiangxi's private enterprises witnessed a strong performance, with the total volume up by 37 percent year on year to 188.9 billion yuan, accounting for 74.7 percent of the province's total. Enditem

