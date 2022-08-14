UrduPoint.com

China's Postal Industry Sees Stable Growth In First 7 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2022 | 12:50 PM

China's postal industry sees stable growth in first 7 months

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :China's postal industry reported stable growth in business revenue in the first seven months of this year, data from the State Post Bureau showed.

During the period, the revenue of the postal sector totaled 767.73 billion Yuan (about 113.88 billion U.S. Dollars), up 7.4 percent, year on year.

In July alone, the sector raked in 113.

42 billion yuan in business revenue, marking a year-on-year growth of 13.3 percent.

China's express delivery service companies handled 60.86 billion parcels in the first seven months, surging 4.3 percent from a year earlier. Their business revenue amounted to 588.04 billion yuan during the period, up 3.7 percent year on year.

The express service industry accelerated its expansion in July, with its business revenue increasing 8.6 percent from a year ago to stand at 89.82 billion yuan.

