BEIJING, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :China's service trade rose 6.7 percent year on year to around 2.38 trillion Yuan (about 367.97 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first half of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday.

Of the total, service exports reached approximately 1.13 trillion yuan, up 23.6 percent year on year, and service imports stood at around 1.25 trillion yuan, down 5 percent year on year.

Compared with the same period in 2019, however, service trade dropped 9 percent, with service exports up 20.9 percent and service imports down 25.6 percent.