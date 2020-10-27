UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese AI Firm IFLYTEK's Profit Spikes In First Three Quarters

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Chinese AI firm iFLYTEK's profit spikes in first three quarters

HEFEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firm iFLYTEK Co. Ltd. posted a sharp rise in net profit in the first three quarters of this year amid a boost in development of the AI industry.

The company raked in a net profit of 554 million Yuan (about 82.67 million U.S. Dollars) in the said period, a rise of 48.36 percent year on year, with revenue up 10.82 percent to 7.

28 billion yuan, iFLYTEK said in its quarterly fiscal report.

In the third quarter, the company's net profit and revenue surged 60.79 percent and 25.16 percent year on year to 296 million yuan and 2.94 billion yuan respectively.

After recording a loss due to the impact of COVID-19 in the first quarter of 2020, the company bounced back in the second and third quarters as production resumed and many AI-driven businesses were launched, iFLYTEK said.

Related Topics

China Company 2020 Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Tolerance Minister, Australian Ambassador discuss ..

6 minutes ago

SBP introduces new mechanism for disinvestment for ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistani Software Company [CSP] wins Top Internat ..

33 minutes ago

EAD hosts forum on marine reserves in Abu Dhabi to ..

36 minutes ago

Terror incidents in Pakistan linked to India's sin ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Vector Launches Production of EpiVacCoron ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.