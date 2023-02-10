UrduPoint.com

Chinese Aid Plane Arrives In Quake-hit Syria With Medical Supplies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Chinese aid plane arrives in quake-hit Syria with medical supplies

DAMASCUS, Feb. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) --:A plane carrying emergency medical supplies from China arrived Thursday in Syria to help the country in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake.

The plane, belonging to the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC), landed at the Damascus international airport Thursday evening.

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) received the shipment at the airport with Chinese Ambassador Shi Hongwei present.

Shi expressed confidence that Syria will overcome the catastrophic impact of the quake, saying that China stands with Syria in dealing with the disaster.

On Thursday evening, Syria's Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabbash said the death toll from the earthquake rose to 1,347 and the number of injured to 2,295.

The minister called on the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and other international organizations to provide assistance to Syria to deal with the disaster.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake United Nations Syria China Damascus From Sardar Chemical Industries Limited Arab Airport

Recent Stories

27 UAE aid planes sent to Syria, Türkiye under &# ..

27 UAE aid planes sent to Syria, Türkiye under &#039;Gallant Knight/2&#039; ope ..

12 minutes ago
 Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-mak ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-makers through Breakbulk Global S ..

57 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives team from Khalifa Centr ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives team from Khalifa Centre for Genetic Engineering and ..

57 minutes ago
 International Defence Conference 2023 to attract p ..

International Defence Conference 2023 to attract prominent global leaders from d ..

1 hour ago
 Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

1 hour ago
 Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive ..

Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive marriage

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.