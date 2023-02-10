Chinese aid plane arrives in quake-hit Syria with medical supplies

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS, Feb. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) --:A plane carrying emergency medical supplies from China arrived Thursday in Syria to help the country in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake.

The plane, belonging to the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC), landed at the Damascus international airport Thursday evening.

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) received the shipment at the airport with Chinese Ambassador Shi Hongwei present.

Shi expressed confidence that Syria will overcome the catastrophic impact of the quake, saying that China stands with Syria in dealing with the disaster.

On Thursday evening, Syria's Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabbash said the death toll from the earthquake rose to 1,347 and the number of injured to 2,295.

The minister called on the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and other international organizations to provide assistance to Syria to deal with the disaster.