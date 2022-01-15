Chinese company ready to import Pakistani dramas, films for screening in China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :China's Zhijun Technology Company has expressed readiness to import Pakistani dramas and films for screening in China.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque visited the Zhijun Technology Company and Xian Beilu Fenghe Tourism and Culture Movie Company as a part of Embassy's endeavours to promote collaboration between Pakistan and China in the areas of film and dramas.

The ambassador was received by Yuan Lin, Chairman of Zhijun Technology and Wen Wenchuan, General Manager and other officials. He was given tour of the Studio and was also briefed about its various facilities and services.

Yuan Lin said that the Studio was equipped with the state of the art equipment focusing on film pre/post production, including shooting, editing, audio recording, digital postproduction and animation.

He further said the Zhinjun Company was ready to import Pakistani dramas and films for screening in China.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador said that Pakistan film industry was experiencing a revival and there was a good scope for cooperation including joint productions between the two countries in which the Zhijun Technology Company could play an important role.

The ambassador noted that screening of Pakistani movies last year had generated lot of interest for collaboration in film industry.

He hoped that this collaboration could be further enhanced where more Pakistani films and dramas could be screened in China and Chinese productions be made available for Pakistani viewers.