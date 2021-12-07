Chinese shares close mixed Tuesday

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.16 percent, at 3,595.09 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.38 percent lower at 14,697.17 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.2 trillion Yuan (about 188.

27 billion U.S. Dollars), basically unchanged from the previous trading day.

Shares related to real estate and air transport sectors posted strong performance, while shares of oxidation technology and military sectors led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 1.09 percent to close at 3,368.78 points Tuesday.