UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shares Close Mixed Tuesday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

Chinese shares close mixed Tuesday

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.16 percent, at 3,595.09 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.38 percent lower at 14,697.17 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.2 trillion Yuan (about 188.

27 billion U.S. Dollars), basically unchanged from the previous trading day.

Shares related to real estate and air transport sectors posted strong performance, while shares of oxidation technology and military sectors led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 1.09 percent to close at 3,368.78 points Tuesday.

Related Topics

Technology China Shenzhen Shanghai Stocks From Billion

Recent Stories

IHC warns Rana Shamim of indictment if he fails to ..

IHC warns Rana Shamim of indictment if he fails to submit original affidavit

9 minutes ago
 UAE, UN partnership celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

UAE, UN partnership celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile launch ..

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile launch towards Saudi Arabia

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Government announces four and half day worki ..

Dubai Government announces four and half day working week

26 minutes ago
 Astana Format Talks on Syria Scheduled for Decembe ..

Astana Format Talks on Syria Scheduled for December 21-22 - Kazakh Foreign Minis ..

20 minutes ago
 Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People ..

Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People - Reports

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.