Colon beat Gimnasia to go top

BUENOS AIRES, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :-- Colon struck two first-half goals to rise to the top of Argentina's Primera Division Group A standings with a 2-0 home win over Gimnasia on Friday.

Jorge Benitez headed home the opener after Damian Batallini's cross and Tomas Galvan doubled the advantage just before the half hour by firing home following a scramble inside the six-yard box.

The result at the Elephants Cemetery stadium in Santa Fe catapults gifted Colon three points clear of second-placed Talleres Cordoba while Gimnasia are last in the 14-team group.

In Friday's only other fixture, Nestor Breitenbruch scored in the 78th minute as Arsenal Sarandi clinched a 3-2 home victory over Argentinos Juniors.

Lucas Brochero and Santiago Toloza were also on target for the hosts while Gabriel Avalos and Luciano Gondou netted for the visitors.