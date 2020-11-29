Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Thousands out for Shanghai marathon - Around 9,000 runners -- some wearing face masks -- take part in the Shanghai International Marathon, say Chinese media, a rare mass event in a year when coronavirus laid waste to most such events.

Contrary to the prestigious New York, Berlin, Boston and Chicago marathons the Shanghai event goes ahead with virus prevention measures in place -- and despite a recent scattering of cases in the city.

- 1.45 million dead - The virus has so far killed at least 1,453,074 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Sunday.

More than 62,150,290 cases of coronavirus have been registered, of whom least 39,582,700 are now considered recovered.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 266,074 deaths, followed by Brazil with 172,561 deaths, India with 136,696 deaths and Mexico with 105,459 deaths.

- France has to reconsider church restrictions - France's highest administrative court, the Conseil d'Etat, tells the government to revise orders stipulating that churches can only admit 30 believers for each service, regardless of the size of the place of worship.

The ruling comes after Catholic associations filed objections with the court to the government restrictions, saying they were "unnecessary, disproportionate and discriminatory".

- price of delayed Tokyo Olympics - The coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Olympics could cost $1.9 billion more than the original budget of $13 billion, a 15-percent increase, says a new report.

The Olympics organisers will formally decide the increased budget for the Games as early as mid-December after communicating with the Japanese government and the host city Tokyo, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

The 2020 Games, pushed back a year as Covid-19 spread around the globe, are now scheduled to open on July 23, 2021.

- San Francisco prepares for curfew - A surge in coronavirus cases will see San Francisco put under a curfew beginning on Monday and trigger other virus-related restrictions, the city announces.

The curfew requires non-essential businesses to close and prohibits members of different households from gathering between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am until December 21, says Mayor London Breed.

- NBA begins daily virus testing -NBA players begin daily Covid-19 tests this weekend ahead of next month's start of the 2020-21 season under health and safety procedures outlined by the league to clubs.

The guide unveiled Saturday details protocols regarding the upcoming campaign, set to start December 22 with pre-season contests opening December 11 and training camps launching next week.