Cotton Futures Close Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) --:Cotton futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2023 delivery lost 10 Yuan (about 1.46 U.S. Dollars) to close at 13,910 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 557,186 lots with a turnover of 38.78 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

