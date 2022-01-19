UrduPoint.com

Covid Tests Spark Argentine Supply Chain Fears Over Border Queues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Covid tests spark Argentine supply chain fears over border queues

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Up to 2,000 trucks are backed up at Argentina's main border crossing with Chile due to tougher Covid-19 testing requirements, Argentine haulers said on Tuesday, adding that the supply chain could suffer.

Some 900 trucks a day usually pass through the Christ Redeemer crossing from the Argentine province of Mendoza into Chile.

But those have been backed up for two days due to tougher health controls imposed on Argentine haulers by Chile, the Argentine Federation of Freight business Entities said in a statement.

"At any moment the supply chain is going to break. It's not a funnel, it's a plug. Effectively, the border is closed," Daniel Gallart, from the Mendoza truck owners association, told AFP.

"We're talking about 1,800 or 2,000 trucks." Truck owners are demanding the Argentine Foreign Office intervenes and also want more testing posts to speed up the process.

The delays are costing millions of Dollars for the international trade that passes through Chile towards ports on its Pacific coast. The trucking industry has already been hard hit by the pandemic.

Both countries have high levels of vaccinated people but Argentina is in the middle of new wave of infections from the highly contagious Omicron variant, with around 120,000 new cases and 200 deaths a day.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Business Mendoza Argentina Chile Border From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2022

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th January 2022

21 minutes ago
 Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on ..

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on Neo-Nazi Network

9 hours ago
 US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least ..

US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least 4 People From Donbas - Reports

9 hours ago
 UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - ..

UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - Reports

9 hours ago
 EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID- ..

EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID-19 Booster May Decrease Effica ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.