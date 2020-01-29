UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba Promotes Foreign Investment In Special Development Zone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:40 AM

Cuba promotes foreign investment in special development zone

HAVANA, Jan. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Cuba's Mariel Special Development Zone is now one of the main drivers of the economy and aims to attract half a billion U.S. Dollars in foreign investment each year, an official said.

"Our goal is to grow. We are never going to give up our designated target of attracting 500 million U.S. dollars a year, despite the hostile environment," the zone's deputy director, Yanet Vazquez, told Havana-based news agency Prensa Latina, referring to stepped-up U.S. sanctions, which now bar the arrival of cruise ships originating from U.S. ports, prevent fuel tankers from supplying the island, and limit the number of flights between Cuba and U.S. cities.

Located some 45 km west of the capital Havana, the special development zone opened seven years ago with 50 participating enterprises, 27 of which are now in operation, representing projects worth more than 2.

5 billion dollars.

Nine more firms are expected to begin operation in the coming months, including a cigarette factory from Cuban-Brazilian joint venture Brascuba and a Unilever Suchel plant that makes household goods.

Chinese companies are among the foreign businesses that have invested in Mariel, especially in the biotechnology sector, producing glucometers, biosensors and other diagnostic devices.

Cuba and China have agreed to jointly market and distribute Cuban-developed therapies in the Asian country, such as PPG, a sugarcane-derived natural drug to lower cholesterol, and nutritional supplement Prevenox.

Within the framework of the Mariel Special Development Zone, the two countries have also agreed to produce and market a biotech cancer treatment and work on other innovations.

In all, some 20 countries are participating in Mariel, including Mexico, Germany and Vietnam.

Related Topics

China Germany Havana Cuba Mexico Vietnam Market Cancer All From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces first case of new coronavirus

1 hour ago

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

2 hours ago

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.