Cypriots vote for new president in close contest

Nicosia, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Cypriots voted on Sunday in a close presidential election between three front runners, with the electorate focused on corruption and the economy amid deadlock over the island's long-standing division.

A record 14 candidates -- but only two women -- are standing, with the winner needing 50 percent plus one vote to succeed two-term President Nicos Anastasiades.

Opinion polls predict a run-off on February 12, with no contender expected to secure an immediate outright majority.

Chief returning officer Costas Constantinou said turnout at 10:00 am (0800 GMT) stood at 11.7 percent and that voting was "running smoothly".

Former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides is the favourite. Backed by centrist parties, the 49-year-old commands a firm lead in opinion polls but not enough to shake off his rivals.

He is likely to face off in the second round against either Andreas Mavroyiannis, a 66-year-old technocrat backed by communist party AKEL, or Averof Neofytou, 61, leader of the ruling conservatives, DISY.

The last opinion poll by state broadcaster CyBC on January 27 had Christodoulides leading at 26.5 percent, Neofytou at 22.5 percent and Mavroyiannis 21 percent.

Many analysts believe that Christodoulides, who served in both Anastasiades administrations, is still the favourite.

- Corruption, the economy - "All polls indicate that Christodoulides is going to the second round.

I would be very much surprised if he didn't reach it," said Andreas Theophanous of the Cyprus Center for European and International Affairs.

"And if he goes to the second round, he is predicted to win," he added.

Voters appeared concerned about a cash-for-passports scandal and the pressures of irregular migration on public resources, while the issue of the island's decades-old division remains at an impasse.

Cyprus has been split since 1974, when Turkish forces occupied the island's northern third in response to a Greek-sponsored coup.

"Some things must change radically in my view, on the Cyprus problem and the economy," teacher Maria Christodoulou, 45, told AFP at a polling station in the capital Nicosia.

The centrist parties that back Christodoulides take a tough line on reunification talks, but his rivals are seen as less hawkish.

Neofytou is seen as a pragmatist and "dealmaker", while Mavroyiannis backer AKEL champions reconciliation with the Turkish Cypriots.

Analysts say campaign pledges to root out corruption and improve the economy are key issues for the electorate.

"Corruption is at the core of the discussion, the economy and daily life. The Cyprus problem is a secondary issue," said Giorgos Kentas, associate professor of international politics and governance at the University of Nicosia.