UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denial Of Acting Upon SOPs By Shoppers In AJK Appeared

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Denial of acting upon SOPs by shoppers in AJK appeared

MIRPUR [AJK] (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Although the pandemic's spike was found at sky high in various AJK districts since past many weeks, but despite of this,it appeared that a thumping majority of the masses was found at public places without wearing a mask during the Eid shopping.

A huge crowd has been found in bazaars for shopping purpose particularly,since last sunday last as only a week time was left in arrival of the Holy festival of Eid ul Fitr, scheduled to be celebrated on May 13 across the country and AJK subject to sighting of the Shawal moon.

At the meantime, the local law enforcement authorities were engaged in getting the masses strictly observed the SOPs during the Eid shopping to discourage the prevailing continual threat of spread of the pandemic.

As the countdown to Eid ul Fitr was getting closer to its conclusion, markets across Azad Jammu Kashmir, including the densely-populated lake Mirpur district wore a festive look since Sunday last as people came out in large number at the last leg of their Eid shopping.

However, the same markets gave deserted look on Friday and Saturday last following the two weeks smart lockdown – set for every Friday and Saturday by AJK Government to avert threat of the Novel coronavirus.

On normal days, the residents thronged to the markets in major cities including the State's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bagh to buy groceries, clothes, shoes and edibles.

This correspondent visited local markets on Friday in Mirpur, the ancestral city of over a million of UK-based Kashmiri expatriates,the business hub Shaheed Chowk, F/1 and Allama Iqbal Road in the city witnessed a heavy rush of shoppers, leading to traffic chaos on all major routes.

Traffic wardens had a tough time managing the traffic particularly since the weekly holiday.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Business Road Traffic Jammu Buy Same Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Hub Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Sunday Market All Government Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.