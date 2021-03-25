UrduPoint.com
Denmark Extends Pause Of AstraZeneca Vaccine For Three Weeks

Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

Denmark extends pause of AstraZeneca vaccine for three weeks

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Denmark on Thursday extended its suspension of the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, saying it had not ruled out a link to blood clots even though the European regulator has deemed it safe.

"We have today decided to extend our pause for another three weeks," director of the Danish Health Authority Soren Brostrom told a press conference.

