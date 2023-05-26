Ecuadorian president names new minister of transport, public works

QUITO, May 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso named Cesar Rohon as his new minister of transport and public works -- the first nomination after the legislature was dissolved, the country's General Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency said Wednesday.

"The new minister has an outstanding political and business career," the presidential office said in a statement.

Rohon will "promote the most urgent public and road works for the benefit of the people," it added.

The nomination was announced following the president's dissolution of the National Assembly on May 17.

After taking office in 2021, Lasso faced consistent pressure from the opposition-controlled legislature. He seized on a constitutional measure that allows the president to dissolve the legislature when it was holding an impeachment trial on corruption allegations against him.

Lasso will govern for a period of six months under the supervision of the Constitutional Court after the dissolution and called for early presidential and legislative elections.

Presidential and legislative elections are now scheduled for Aug. 20.