En Nesyri Takes Sevilla Closer To Real Madrid With Elche Win

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 01:50 AM

En Nesyri takes Sevilla closer to Real Madrid with Elche win

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Youssef En Nesyri continued his impressive form as Sevilla beat Elche 2-0 on Wednesday to move within three points of Real Madrid in La Liga.

En Nesyri scored his 15th league goal of the season just before the break before Franco Vazquez ensured the victory with a late effort.

The visitors remain a point above the relegation zone following a fourth defeat in six games.

The fixture was scheduled for September but postponed to give Sevilla a break after winning the previous season's Europa League at the end of August.

The two teams had met in Elche 11 days earlier and Sevilla Julen Lopetegui made five changes to the side that lost that game.

Sevilla's Suso had the best chance of the opening 40 minutes but his shot fizzed past the post for the home side.

With two minutes of the first half to play, En Nesyri broke the deadlock after Suso's cross.

The Morocco forward had scored the winner in Sunday's victory over Real Betis.

Lopetegui's side dominated after the interval. En Nesyri and Ivan Rakitic missed chances to double the advantage before Vazquez came off the bench to make sure of all three points with his first goal of the season.

The Argentina attacker replaced Munir El Haddadi after 87 minutes before back-heeling past goalkeeper Edgar Badi.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

