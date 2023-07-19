Open Menu

England Bowl In Fourth Ashes Test

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 03:00 PM

England bowl in fourth Ashes Test

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field first in the fourth Test against Australia at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

His decision on, an overcast morning, gave veteran England paceman Stuart Broad an early chance to take the two more wickets he needs to become just the fifth bowler to take 600 Test wickets and further torment Australia opener David Warner, who he has already dismissed 17 times at this level.

Both teams had already named their sides in a match England, at 2-1 down with two to play, must win to maintain their hopes of an Ashes series victory over holders Australia.

England made just one change Monday from the team that won the third Test at Headingley by three wickets, recalling James Anderson on his Lancashire home ground after fellow seamer Ollie Robinson suffered a back spasm in Leeds.

Anderson, 41 in a fortnight, has taken more wickets than any other paceman in Test history, with his tally of 688 exceeded only by spinners Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne.

But Anderson managed just three wickets at 75 as England fell 2-0 behind.

World Test champions Australia, looking to secure their first Ashes series win in England since 2001, made two changes from Headingley.

Josh Hazlewood replaced fellow seamer Scott Boland, who has taken just two wickets in two Tests at a hugely expensive average of 115.

5.

Meanwhile fit-again all-rounder Cameron Green came in for spinner Todd Murphy, who bowled just 9.3 overs at Headingley following Nathan Lyon's tour-ending calf injury in the second Test at Lord's.

Murphy's omission meant Australia were without a specialist spinner in their Test side for the first time in 11 years.

Warner kept his place despite the veteran Australia opener's ongoing struggles against Broad.

The left-hander managed just five runs in total at Headingley as he fell twice to Broad.

England have won 13 of their last 16 Tests at Old Trafford, losing just once.

But that defeat was in an Ashes clash four years ago, with Australia star batsman Steve Smith -- one of several survivors from that match -- scoring a double century and Hazlewood taking six wickets.

Not since Ian Botham's celebrated hundred in 1981 have England enjoyed a Test win over Australia at the Manchester ground.

Teams England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wkt), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Josh Hazlewood Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Nitin Menon (IND)tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

Century Australia Lyon David Leeds Manchester Mitchell Anderson Scott Boland Travis Head Ben Duckett Kumar Dharmasena Joel Wilson Ranjan Madugalle Old Trafford TV From

Recent Stories

Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability ..

Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

2 hours ago
 DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distributi ..

DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distribution power division complex

2 hours ago
 DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for i ..

DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for its commitment to inclusive tra ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framew ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framework for RTA

3 hours ago
 Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

3 hours ago
Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consul ..

Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consultation

3 hours ago
 Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats ..

Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats 1,220 Sudanese refugees since ..

3 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sh ..

Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sharjah’s megaproject, Masaar

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

4 hours ago
 PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s econo ..

PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic, financial stability

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous