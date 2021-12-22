UrduPoint.com

Ex-F1 Driver Alesi Faces Court Date For 'bad Joke' Explosion

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:50 AM

Ex-F1 driver Alesi faces court date for 'bad joke' explosion

Montpellier, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Ex-Formula 1 driver Jean Alesi faces a 2023 court appearance after blowing up his brother-in-law's window with a firecracker in what the former driver called a "bad joke", AFP learned from the prosecutor's office on Tuesday.

Alesi, 57, will be tried at the Nimes magistrate's court "for damaging the property of others by a means dangerous to people, committed in the context of a family conflict", the local public prosecutor Eric Maurel told AFP.

Maurel added that Alesi's son will also be prosecuted for complicity in the incident.

The two were allowed to leave Avignon police station where they had been held in custody since Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in Villeneuve-les-Avignon where the 57-year-old former Ferrari driver resides.

The police had been called Sunday around 10pm local time by neighbours, concerned about the sound of an explosion.

A vehicle which was spotted by a neighbour at the site leaving with its lights off was traced to Alesi's brother Jose who was arrested.

Jean Alesi went to the police station on Monday to clear his brother, explaining that he had been the one in the car with his son and a friend.

Alesi said he had stuck a "large firework bought in Italy" into the frame of a window of his brother-in-law's architect's office "without imagining causing such damage", said the deputy prosecutor Antoine Wolff.

Alesi, who scored one victory in his 13-year career in F1, explained that he only wanted to play a "bad joke" on his brother-in-law, who is currently separated from Alesi's sister.

The brother-in-law, who says he has "no problem" with Alesi, nonetheless filed a complaint for the damage to the windowframe, said Wolff.

"I am quite sceptical about the notion of a 'joke' carried out at 10pm without the person concerned knowing who it is," added Wolff.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver Vehicle Car Nimes Italy SITE Sunday Family From Ferrari Court

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

1 hour ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

1 hour ago
 EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out G ..

EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out Green New Deal

18 minutes ago
 UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan P ..

UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan Parties Over Election Uncertain ..

18 minutes ago
 Spain rugby international Leauma dies after accide ..

Spain rugby international Leauma dies after accidental fall

18 minutes ago
 Facilitating borders' traders govt responsibility: ..

Facilitating borders' traders govt responsibility: Governor

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.