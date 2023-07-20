Open Menu

Ex-Venezuelan Intel Chief Extradited From Spain To US

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 08:50 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Venezuela's former intelligence chief was extradited Wednesday from Spain to the United States where he will face charges of drug trafficking.

General Hugo Armando Carvajal, who served as intelligence chief under the former Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, has long been sought by US officials who suspect him of providing support to drug trafficking by the FARC guerrilla group in Colombia.

Prosecutors in New York allege he used his high office to coordinate the smuggling of approximately 5,600 kilogrammes (12,345 Pounds) of cocaine from Venezuela to Mexico in 2006 that was destined for the US.

Known by the nickname "El Pollo" -- "The Chicken" -- the 63-year-old is also suspected of potentially having incriminating evidence against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, successor of the late Chavez and a major US adversary.

Carvajal will appear in a Manhattan Federal court before a magistrate judge on Thursday, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York said in a statement.

"After many years as a fugitive following a more than decade-long criminal career, Hugo Armando Carvajal Barrios arrived in the United States today to face justice for his alleged crimes," said Damian Williams.

"As alleged, (he) exploited his authority as the director of Venezuela's military intelligence agency to corrupt Venezuelan institutions, abuse the Venezuelan people, and to import poison to the United States."Carvajal's lawyer, Maria Dolores de Arguelles, and judicial sources earlier confirmed to AFP that Carvajal had left Spain bound for the US.

