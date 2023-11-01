Open Menu

Exhibition Held At Bahawalpur Art Gallery

Published November 01, 2023

Exhibition held at Bahawalpur Art Gallery

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Bahawalpur Art Gallery has organized an exhibition of paintings that was participated in by local and noted painters and artists.

The paintings and art samples made by renowned painters and artists including Ghulam Hussain, Afzal Jahangir, Younas Ansari, Muhammad Ali Jalwana, Mushtaq Shaheen, Shoaib Asim, Manzoor Mangi, Shaima Umar, Sadia Qureshi, Wajee Mughal, Marwa Abbasi, Saira Aslam, Saima Amir, Israr Hussain, Aeysha Yasir, Sunmbal Sajid, Khalid Saeed, Javed

Iqbal, Amir Hussain and Irshad Bhatti were displayed in the exhibition.

Director of Bahawalpur Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain and a large number of people visited the art gallery and viewed the paintings. They appreciated the artistic work of the artists and painters.

