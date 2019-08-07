UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBI Opens Terror Probe Into California Festival Shooting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 01:50 AM

FBI opens terror probe into California festival shooting

Los Angeles, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The FBI has opened a domestic terrorism investigation into a mass shooting at a California festival last month after finding evidence of "violent ideologies" on the gunman's digital devices, officials said Tuesday.

Santino William Legan killed three people including two children at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in northern California on July 28 before being confronted by police and shooting himself.

The 19-year-oldhad compiled a list of potential targets including religious institutions, Federal buildings, courthouses and both the Democratic and Republican political parties, as well as the festival, said special agent John Bennett "Due to the discovery of the target list as well as other information we encountered in this investigation, the FBI has opened a full domestic terrorism investigation into this mass shooting," he told a news conference in Gilroy, 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco.

Legan, who used an AK47-type assault rifle, was wearing a bullet-proof vest during the attack, said Gilroy police chief Scot Smithee.

"The suspect was hit by the police officers' gunfire multiple times," he said.

"None of the people who died in this incident were struck by friendly fire. They were all killed by the suspect," he added.

A coroner's report declared Legan's cause of death was suicide following a gunshot wound to the head.

The FBI requires evidence that an individual committed their act of violence due to ideological motivation to open a domestic terrorism investigation, Bennett said.

The identities of the specific targets will not be made public while the investigation is ongoing but those on the list were being notified, he added.

"We have not made a final investigative conclusion into the motive of the shooter," said Bennett, describing the gunman's ideology as "fractured" and featuring "varying competing violent ideologies." Legan's social media, including an Instagram account created days before the shooting, appeared to reference a white supremacist book.

The killings marked the latest chapter of America's epidemic of gun violence, which has left nearly 300 people dead in mass shootings so far this year, according to Mass Shooting Tracker.

A week later, the US was rocked by two further mass shootings in Texas and Ohio that killed 32 people.

The El Paso, Texas suspected gunman, who is white and from the Dallas area, reportedly posted an online manifesto railing against a "Hispanic invasion of Texas."Critics have pointed out that the language echoed much of President Donald Trump's rhetoric on Twitter and at rallies, where he has frequently characterized Hispanic migrants as part of an "invasion."

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Police Social Media Twitter Trump Died Suicide San Francisco El Paso Dallas July FBI All From Instagram

Recent Stories

Suez Canal&#039;s revenues exceed US$6bn in 2018-2 ..

52 minutes ago

UAE Hajj Affairs Office offers healthcare services ..

1 hour ago

Zayed built his own model of governance and leader ..

1 hour ago

OIC reaffirms full support to Kashmiris in their l ..

2 hours ago

Former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj passe ..

2 hours ago

Abolishing status of Kashmir by India a war crime ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.