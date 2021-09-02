UrduPoint.com

Fernando Ton Powers Sri Lanka To 300-9 In S. Africa ODI

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Fernando ton powers Sri Lanka to 300-9 in S. Africa ODI

Colombo, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Opening batsman Avishka Fernando hit a sparkling century to help Sri Lanka post 300 for nine in the first one-day international against South Africa on Thursday.

Fernando, who made 118, put on key partnerships including a 97-run fourth-wicket stand with Charith Asalanka, who scored 72, after the hosts elected to bat at the start of the three-match series in Colombo.

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj returned figures of 2-30 from his 10 overs to check Sri Lanka's run rate in the middle overs.

Fernando, who put on 79 runs with Dhananjaya de Silva (44) for the third wicket, changed gears after raising his half-century and took the attack to the opposition with the left-handed Asalanka.

The 23-year-old reached his third ODI ton with a single, raising his bat and punching the air amid a standing ovation from the Sri Lankan dressing room.

Fernando finally fell to Tabraiz Shamsi's left-arm wrist-spin, having hit 10 fours and two sixes in his 115-ball knock.

Kagiso Rabada got Asalanka caught behind after the batsman's second ODI half-century in his sixth match. Rabada took two wickets.

Earlier Sri Lanka were off to a brisk start with Fernando and wicketkeeper-batsman Minod Bhanuka getting 57 runs for the opening wicket.

Aiden Markram bowled Bhanuka for 27 with his off spin while Maharaj sent back Bhanuka Rajapaksa for nought as two wickets fell in the space of five balls.

The limited-overs series, which also includes three Twenty20 matches, is being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Attack Century Sri Lanka Colombo South Africa Dhananjaya De Silva Keshav Maharaj Tabraiz Shamsi Avishka Fernando Minod Bhanuka Post From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed announce th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed announce the launch of sweeping 50 projec ..

2 minutes ago
 Winners of 2nd Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum-ISESCO ..

Winners of 2nd Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum-ISESCO Prize for Voluntary Developme ..

17 minutes ago
 4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home ca ..

4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home care model: DoH – Abu Dhabi

32 minutes ago
 CCA U19 sides for 50-over tournament named

CCA U19 sides for 50-over tournament named

38 minutes ago
 TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an ..

TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an upgraded gaming smartphone na ..

52 minutes ago
 Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance t ..

Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance to earn future rewards for trav ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.