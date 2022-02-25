UrduPoint.com

Fifty For Erwee In Strong South Africa Start Against New Zealand

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Sarel Erwee answered his captain's call with a maiden half-century as South Africa reached lunch at 80 without loss on day one of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday.

Erwee was on 53 with captain Dean Elgar on 25.

Elgar raised eyebrows when he elected to bat first, becoming the first captain in 11 Tests at Hagley Oval to win the toss and not bowl on the green-tinged surface.

He said he wanted his batsmen to "front up" after a disappointing effort in the first Test on the same ground, when they managed innings of only 95 and 111 and were thrashed by an innings and 276 runs.

Erwee, who had scores of 10 and nought in his debut Test, responded to the call with an assured innings which has so far included seven fours.

He brought up his 50 in the final over before lunch with a four through point off Colin de Grandhomme.

Elgar, who despatched the opening delivery of the Test from Tim Southee to the boundary, has also been untroubled apart from an edge in Southee's fourth over which fell short of first slip.

