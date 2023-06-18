Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2023 | 08:50 AM
Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results on Saturday: Matchday five Group E In Douala, Cameroon Central African Republic 1 (Kondogbia 46) Angola 2 (Gaspar 12, Felicio Milson 86) Group H In Ndola, Zambia Zambia 3 (Aurier 31-og, Daka 48, Kangwa 55) Ivory Coast 0 In Soweto, South Africa Lesotho 0 Comoros 1 (M'Changama 90) Group J In Malabo Equatorial Guinea 1 (Nsue 85-pen) Tunisia 0 In Francistown, Botswana Botswana 1 (Mohutsiwa 45) Libya 0 Group K In Johannesburg South Africa 2 (El Kajoui 5-og, Lepasa 48) Morocco 1 (Ziyech 60) Group L In Cotonou, Benin Benin 1 (Moumini 78) Senegal 1 (Seck 43) Note: Central African Republic and Lesotho hosted matches at neutral venues because they do not have international-standard stadiums