Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Norwich 0 West Ham 4 (Antonio 11, 45+1, 54, 74) Watford 2 (Deeney 52-pen, 82-pen) Newcastle 1 (Gayle 23) Liverpool 1 (Robertson 34) Burnley 1 (Rodriguez 69) Playing later (all times GMT) Sheffield United v Chelsea (1630), Brighton v Manchester City (1900), Sunday Wolves v Everton (1100), Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (1300), Tottenham v Arsenal (1530), Bournemouth v Leicester (1800) MondayManchester United v Southampton (1900)