Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 27 21 3 3 68 26 66 Marseille 26 17 4 5 49 25 55 ----------------------------------- Monaco 26 15 6 5 55 36 51 ----------------------------------- Lens 26 14 9 3 40 21 51 ----------------------------------- Rennes 27 14 5 8 45 29 47 ----------------------------------- Lille 27 13 7 7 49 36 46 Nice 26 11 9 6 34 22 42 Lyon 27 11 7 9 42 31 40 Reims 26 9 13 4 34 26 40 Lorient 26 11 7 8 38 36 40 Clermont 26 9 7 10 26 34 34 Toulouse 26 9 5 12 41 46 32 Montpellier 26 9 3 14 41 46 30 Nantes 26 6 10 10 27 34 28 Brest 27 5 8 14 28 44 23 Auxerre 27 5 8 14 23 49 23 ----------------------------------- Strasbourg 26 4 10 12 30 44 22 Ajaccio 26 6 3 17 20 47 21 Troyes 26 4 8 14 36 57 20 Angers 26 2 4 20 21 58 10 - Top two qualify for 2023/24 Champions League group stage; third place enters Champions League in third qualifying round; fourth qualifies for Europa League group stage; fifth enters Europa Conference League in play-off round- Bottom four go down to Ligue 2, with the top two in second tier being promoted.

Ligue 1 will be reduced to 18 clubs next season

