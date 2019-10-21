Football: Italian Serie A Table
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 01:50 AM
Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Juventus 8 7 1 0 15 7 22 Inter Milan 8 7 0 1 18 7 21 Atalanta 8 5 2 1 21 13 17 Napoli 8 5 1 2 17 10 16 Cagliari 8 4 2 2 12 7 14 Roma 8 3 4 1 12 10 13 Lazio 8 3 3 2 16 9 12 Parma 8 4 0 4 13 11 12 Fiorentina 7 3 2 2 12 10 11 Torino 8 3 1 4 10 11 10 Udinese 8 3 1 4 4 6 10 AC Milan 7 3 0 4 6 9 9 Bologna 8 2 3 3 10 11 9 Verona 8 2 3 3 6 7 9 Brescia 6 2 0 4 7 9 6 Sassuolo 7 2 0 5 14 16 6 Lecce 7 2 0 5 7 15 6 SPAL 8 2 0 6 6 15 6Genoa 8 1 2 5 9 20 5Sampdoria 8 1 1 6 4 16 4