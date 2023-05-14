Football: Spanish La Liga table

UrduPoint.com

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 33 26 4 3 60 11 82 Real Madrid 34 22 5 7 70 32 71 Atletico Madrid 33 21 6 6 60 26 69 Real Sociedad 34 18 8 8 45 31 62 -------------------------------------- Villarreal 34 17 6 11 52 35 57 Real Betis 33 15 7 11 40 37 52 ------------------------------- Girona 34 13 9 12 54 48 48 --------------------------------- Athletic Bilbao 34 13 8 13 44 38 47 Osasuna 34 13 8 13 32 36 47 Rayo Vallecano 33 12 10 11 40 42 46 Sevilla 33 12 8 13 41 49 44 Real Mallorca 34 12 8 14 33 37 44 Celta Vigo 33 10 9 14 38 46 39 Almeria 34 10 6 18 43 61 36 Cadiz 34 8 11 15 26 50 35 Real Valladolid 33 10 5 18 30 57 35 Valencia 33 9 7 17 36 40 34 ---------------------------- Getafe 34 8 10 16 30 43 34 Espanyol 33 7 10 16 40 56 31 Elche 33 3 7 23 25 64 16 - relegated Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; teams in fifth and sixth qualify for the Europa League.

The seventh-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated

