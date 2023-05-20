Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 34 27 4 3 64 13 85 - champions Real Madrid 34 22 5 7 70 32 71 Atletico Madrid 34 21 6 7 60 27 69 Real Sociedad 34 18 8 8 45 31 62 -------------------------------- Villarreal 34 17 6 11 52 35 57 Real Betis 34 16 7 11 43 38 55 ------------------------------ Girona 34 13 9 12 54 48 48 -------------------------- Athletic Bilbao 34 13 8 13 44 38 47 Osasuna 34 13 8 13 32 36 47 Sevilla 34 13 8 13 44 49 47 Rayo Vallecano 34 12 10 12 41 45 46 Real Mallorca 34 12 8 14 33 37 44 Celta Vigo 34 10 9 15 39 48 39 Cadiz 35 9 11 15 28 50 38 Valencia 34 10 7 17 38 41 37 Almeria 34 10 6 18 43 61 36 Real Valladolid 35 10 5 20 30 62 35 ----------------------------------- Getafe 34 8 10 16 30 43 34 Espanyol 34 7 10 17 42 60 31 Elche 34 4 7 23 26 64 19 - relegated Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; teams in fifth and sixth qualify for the Europa League.

The seventh-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated