UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Chinese Ambassador To Pakistan Yao Jing Takes Up A New Post In Xinjiang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 10:40 AM

Former chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing takes up a new post in Xinjiang

BEIJING, Jan.21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) ::Former chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has appointed as the director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China.

He was born in April 1969 and holds a Master Degree in law.

Previously he was served as the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan between 2017 and 2020.

Yao Jing has served in Pakistan thrice and stayed in Islamabad for 11 years in aggregate, during which he has played a great role in further strengthening Pak-China ties, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

As the starting point for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the hub area of the Silk Road Economic Belt within the framework of Belt and Road Initiative, Xinjiang has maintained social stability, achieved economic growth and improved lives for the people.

Over the past few years, representatives from several countries including those from Pakistan have visited Xinjiang.

They acclaimed that Xinjiang's experience in counter-terrorism and de-radicalization was worth learning from, said Yao in his article published previously.

With regard to the noises which rudely interfered in China's internal affairs, deliberately vilified the human rights situation in Xinjiang and slandered China's efforts in de-radicalization and combating terrorism, Yao once gave strong proof to fight back, citing the enormous economic and social changes in the 70 years since its peaceful liberation.

" Lies can never erase the truths. We firmly believe that the prosperity and stability in Xinjiang is the best answer to any malicious defaming rumors", Yao responded in his article.

According to the Xinjiang Daily, the appointment was decided at the 21st meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th People's Congress of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China on January 19, 2021.

Yao Jing once worked as the Counsellor of the General Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China in 2011-2013. Later on, he served as Minister-Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in India in 2013-1015 and the Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan in 2015-2017.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Islamabad China Road CPEC Hub January April Congress 2017 2020 From Government Best Silk Road

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 January 2021

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

9 hours ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

10 hours ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

11 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.