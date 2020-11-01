UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Dead As Typhoon Goni Batters Philippines

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 11:40 AM

Four dead as Typhoon Goni batters Philippines

Legazpi, Philippines, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :At least four people were killed as Typhoon Goni pounded the Philippines Sunday with authorities warning of "catastrophic" conditions in the hardest-hit regions where hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.

The strongest typhoon of the year so far made landfall on Catanduanes Island before dawn with maximum sustained wind speeds of 225 kilometers (140 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 310 kilometers per hour ripping off roofs, toppling trees and triggering flash floods.

Goni was downgraded from a "super typhoon" as it swept across the southern end of the most populous island Luzon towards the capital Manila, the state weather forecaster said in its latest update.

"Catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall" would hammer areas in the typhoon's path, including provinces near the capital, it warned.

"This a particularly dangerous situation for these areas." Goni comes a week after Typhoon Molave hit the same region of the natural disaster-prone archipelago and killed 22 people.

At least four people, including a five-year-old, were killed in Albay province, Governor Alfrancis Bichara told a local radio station.

Two of the victims drowned while another was swept away by volcanic mud. The fourth was killed by a falling tree.

"The winds are fierce. We can hear the trees being pummelled. It's very strong," Francia Mae Borras, 21, told AFP from her home in the coastal city of Legazpi in Albay.

The roofs of two evacuation centres were torn off by the force of the wind and the occupants moved to the ground floors, the provincial public safety chief Cedric Daep told DZBB radio station.

"Flash floods inundated our villages," said Carlos Irwin Baldo, the mayor of Camalig, near Legazpi.

"Our roads have a lot of debris from the mountains such as branches and sand, some which came from Mayon (volcano). Some roads are unpassable." So far, 346,993 people have been evacuated from their homes, Civil Defence chief Ricardo Jalad said.

In Manila, residents were being evacuated from low-lying slum areas at risk of being inundated by several metres high storm surges. The city's airport has been closed as the typhoon approaches.

Loud alarms blared from mobile phones as the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council issued an emergency alert warning of "very destructive to devastating" winds for Manila and surrounding provinces in the coming hours.

Thousands of soldiers and police were on standby to help with evacuations and rescue efforts. Disaster agencies spent Saturday marshalling vehicles, emergency response teams and relief goods before the storm's arrival.

The weather service has warned of flooding and landslides as Goni dumps heavy rain across the already-soaked region.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Police Governor Mobile Vehicles Alert Legazpi Manila Same Philippines Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 1, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Progressive Panel sweeps in KUJ elections

11 hours ago

Final Voter Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elec ..

12 hours ago

Governor Balochistan lays foundation stone of IT U ..

12 hours ago

Sarwar appeals PML-N leaders to avoid targeting na ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.