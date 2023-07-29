Open Menu

General Tiani: Shadowy Army Veteran Who Seized Power In Niger

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2023 | 04:40 PM

General Tiani: Shadowy army veteran who seized power in Niger

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :General Abdourahamane Tiani, the chief of Niger's powerful presidential guard who took power after a military coup, is an army veteran who has foiled similar uprisings in the restive West African nation.

Tiani, 59, has shunned the limelight despite a stellar military career which saw him lead the elite 700-member unit from 2011 up until now.

"He is not well known outside military circles. He is a man in the background, powerful," said Ibrahim Yahaya Ibrahim, a researcher with the International Crisis Group think tank.

On Friday, Tiani declared himself leader after staging a takeover that began on Wednesday when his presidential guards seized President Mohamed Bazoum and sequestered him in the presidential palace.

Niger is an extremely poor nation but with vast uranium deposits. It has suffered four coups since independence from France in 1960 and several other failed putsch attempts and is currently in the throes of jihadist violence like its neighbours.

Bazoum -- a key ally of the West in fighting militancy in sub-Saharan Africa -- was the first elected leader to succeed another since independence.

Tiani is a staunch ally of former president Mahamadou Issoufou, Bazoum's predecessor, who appointed him head of the presidential guards in 2011.

Bazoum kept him in the job after taking over from Issoufou, who served two terms, but relations between them deteriorated in the past months, according to sources close to Bazoum.

They told AFP that Bazoum had been considering replacing Tiani as the head of the presidential guard.

Tiani meanwhile began shunning "official ceremonies and activities" of the president and sent his deputy Colonel Ibroh Amadou Bacharou, also a member of the new junta, to represent him, a source close to Bazoum said.

- 'Brave' and 'popular' - Another source close to the deposed leader said Tiani's replacement was due to be decided at a cabinet meeting this month.

Tiani is originally from Filingue, an arid zone about 200 kilometres (125 miles) northwest of the capital Niamey.

He has served in missions by the United Nations and West African regional bloc ECOWAS in Ivory Coast as well as in Sudan.

Filingue lies in the volatile Tillaberi region which has been repeatedly attacked for nearly eight years by insurgents linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group as well as jihadists from neighbouring Nigeria.

The vast area, roughly the size of South Korea, has around 150,000 internally displaced people, according to the United Nations.

Tiani's critics say he is a controversial figure but those close to him describe him as "brave" and "popular".

"How could he have led his men in the putsch if they didn't have confidence in him?" said Issa Abdou, a figure in civil society.

A government official said Tiani, under Issoufou's orders, had "transformed the presidential guard into a powerful machine equipped with sophisticated weapons".

Tiani has in the past quashed several coup bids, notably in 2021 and 2022.

"General Tiani is an officer who has proven himself on the ground," said former soldier Amadou Bounty Diallo.

The new junta comprises senior officers, including Salifou Mody, the former chief of staff of the armed forces who was sacked in April.

Related Topics

Africa Army United Nations Poor Civil Society France Job Man Tillaberi Niamey Independence Lead Ivory Coast South Korea Sudan Niger Nigeria Tank April From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

16 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

17 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

17 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

17 hours ago
Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

17 hours ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

17 hours ago
 US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

17 hours ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

17 hours ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

17 hours ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous