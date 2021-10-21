UrduPoint.com

German Car-maker BMW To Use Climate-friendly Steel From 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:30 PM

German car-maker BMW to use climate-friendly steel from 2025

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :BMW reached an agreement with the Swedish start-up H2 Green Steel, which uses hydrogen and green electricity from renewable energies exclusively for its steel production, the German car-maker announced on Thursday.

From 2025 onwards, the German car-maker plans to source the climate-friendly steel whose production generates up to 95 percent fewer CO2 emissions and does not require fossil raw materials such as coal, according to BMW.

"Our goal is to reduce CO2 emissions in our steel supply chain by about two million tonnes by 2030.

Sourcing steel produced using hydrogen and green power can make a vital contribution to this," said Andreas Wendt, board member of BMW responsible for purchasing and suppliers.

Daimler's flagship brand Mercedes-Benz also plans to purchase climate-friendly steel from H2 Green Steel. The German car-maker already announced in May to invest a single-digit million figure as a first step.

Related Topics

Electricity German May From Agreement BMW Million

Recent Stories

Excellence in Oncology Care meeting opens in Dubai

Excellence in Oncology Care meeting opens in Dubai

52 seconds ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh set the target of 1 ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh set the target of 182 for PNG

11 minutes ago
 National Assembly offers Fateha for mother of MNA ..

National Assembly offers Fateha for mother of MNA Tahir Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report 21st Oct, 2021

KPT shipping movements report 21st Oct, 2021

3 minutes ago
 Third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine 95. ..

Third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine 95.6% effective

3 minutes ago
 Traders' issues to be resolved on priority: Mahesa ..

Traders' issues to be resolved on priority: Mahesar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.