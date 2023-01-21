UrduPoint.com

Global Stocks Conclude Volatile Week On Positive Note

Published January 21, 2023

Global stocks conclude volatile week on positive note

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Stock markets rebounded on Friday after a rocky week dominated by uncertainty over whether the global economy will suffer recession this year as central bankers continue to address inflation.

Major indices in New York, which have been under pressure most of this week, enjoyed a buoyant session, led by tech shares following strong Netflix subscription figures.

The streaming giant reported lower quarterly profits, but Netflix shares surged 8.5 percent after subscriber figures topped analyst estimates, as hits such as "Wednesday" and "Harry & Meghan" drew in new viewers.

Analysts also cited comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller endorsing a 25-basis point interest increase at the Fed's next meeting, smaller than other recent hikes.

"After four or five days of down markets, investors probably feel that most of the bad news is already out and perhaps the selling was overdone," said Jack Ablin of Cresset Capital.

All three major US indices rose, with the Nasdaq leading with a 2.

7 percent jump.

The gains in New York followed earlier up sessions in Asia and Europe.

- Key figures around 2030 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 1.0 percent at 33,375.49 (close) New York - S&P 500: UP 1.9 percent at 3,972.61 (close) New York - Nasdaq: UP 2.7 percent at 11,140.43 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,770.59 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.8 percent at 15,033.56 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 6,995.99 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.6 percent at 4,119.90 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 26,553.53 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.8 percent at 22,044.65 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.8 percent at 3,264.81 (close) Dollar/yen: UP at 129.51 Yen from 128.43 yen on Thursday Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0861 from $1.0833 Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2404 from $1.2391 Euro/pound: UP at 87.52 pence from 87.42 pence Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.7 percent at $87.63 a barrel West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.2 percent at $81.31 a barrel Meta NETFLIX Twitter AMAZON.COM microsoft GOOGLE

