Golf: Korean Teen Sensation Wins Panasonic Open

Sun 17th November 2019

Gurgaon, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Korean teenager Joohyung Kim on Sunday become the second-youngest winner on the Asian Tour when he won the shortened Panasonic Open in India by one stroke ahead of local challengers Shiv Kapur and Chikkarangappa S.

The 17-year-old, who was making just his third start on the Tour this year, fired a seven-under-par 65 in the third and final round at the 54-hole, $400,000 tournament in Gurgaon near New Delhi to clinch the title.

Kapur had a share of the overnight lead with Australia's Terry Pilkadaris but was let down by a costly double-bogey seven on his closing hole.

Pilkadaris finished fourth after carding a 71, while Indonesia's Rory Hie, Chinese Taipei's Hung Chien-yao and India's Vikrant Chopra were tied fifth.

"I'm really speechless. It has been a dream of mine to play on the Asian Tour ever since I was young," Kim said.

"And it's really wonderful to come here, be in contention and win. I cannot describe the feeling now."The Asian Tour event was shortened to 54 holes amid a severe and toxic smog enveloping northern India.

