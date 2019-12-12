UrduPoint.com
Golf: Presidents Cup Results

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 10:00 AM

Golf: Presidents Cup results

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :results on Thursday from the Presidents Cup round one fourballs at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club (par 71). International team first: International team 4 United States 1 Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann lost to Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas 4 and 3 Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae beat Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay 1 up Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun beat Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau 2 and 1Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan beat Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed 1 upAbraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen beat Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland 4 and 3

