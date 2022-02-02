Google-parent Alphabet profit soars on ads and cloud

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

San Francisco, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Google-parent Alphabet on Tuesday reported that its profit nearly doubled last year, beating expectations for the final three months of 2021 thanks to ads and cloud computing.

The tech giant had a net income of $20.6 billion on revenue that grew 32 percent to $75 billion in the final quarter of 2021, ending the year with a total of $76 billion in profit.