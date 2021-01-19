UrduPoint.com
Guangdone Beats Jilin To Build Up 5-game Winning Streak In CBA

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

ZHUJI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Marshon Brooks scored a team-high 28 points to help the Guangdong Southern Tigers beat the Jilin Northeast Tigers 111-106 in the CBA here on Tuesday, extending the team's winning streak to five games.

Brooks also added six rebounds, while Clarence Weems pocketed 22 points, six rebounds and six assists. Hu Mingxuan had 17 points as Zhou Peng contributed 11 points.

Jilin had a good start with Dominique Jones leading, finishing the first half 60-51 up before Guangdong bounced back in the third quarter.

Brooks scored several three-pointers and used breakthroughs to create damage, sending out two key caps in a row at critical moments to help his team retake the lead and reverse the game.

Despite the win, Guangdong head coach Du Feng lamented that his side had fallen behind in the first half in recent games. "I hope our players can be more focused on the game," he said.

Said Jilin head coach Wang Han, "Our main problem is with attacking efficiency, which happens in the third quarter. Our players were hesitate to make the next move. I hope they can learn something from this match." Guangdong now face Sichuan, while Jilin will take on Zhejiang in the next round of games.

