UrduPoint.com

Guangdong Carbon Market Closer Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Guangdong carbon market closer lower

GUANGZHOU, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) --::Carbon emissions allowances closed at 78.31 Yuan (about 11.65 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Wednesday, 1.51 percent down from Tuesday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 4,830 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Wednesday, with a turnover of 378,225.4 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Related Topics

Exchange China Guangzhou Buy Market From Share

Recent Stories

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

55 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 — Providing Users with An Efficient and ..

Vivo Y55 — Providing Users with An Efficient and Quality Experience

60 minutes ago
 ECP suspends Punjab CM's programme of 100 units fr ..

ECP suspends Punjab CM's programme of 100 units free till July 17

1 hour ago
 PM pioneer of Mass Transit Infrastructure in Pakis ..

PM pioneer of Mass Transit Infrastructure in Pakistan: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.