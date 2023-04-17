Hoeler header seals Freiburg comeback win at Bremen

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Second-half goals from Roland Sallai and Lucas Hoeler lifted Freiburg to a 2-1 comeback win at Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Trailing 1-0 after former Freiburg striker Maximilian Philipp gave Bremen the lead a minute into the second half, Freiburg scored two goals in quick succession to turn the game on its head.

The win takes Freiburg to fifth, one point behind RB Leipzig and Union Berlin, with the Berliners hosting Bochum later on Sunday.

"These are absolute big points for us, we're making up ground" said Freiburg midfielder Maximilian Eggestein, who spent a decade at Bremen.

Freiburg defender and 2014 World Cup winner Matthias Ginter toasted the "comeback" victory, saying "it's very tight up the top - it's a real slugfest." Werder came into the match missing injured Germany international striker Niclas Fuellkrug, who picked up a knock in last week's 2-2 draw against Mainz.

Fuellkrug has been crucial for promoted Bremen this season, scoring 16 of the side's 42 league goals to top the Bundesliga scoring charts.

After a cagey opening half with few chances on each side, former Freiburg striker Philipp opened the scoring one minute into the second half.

Assisted by Leonardo Bittencourt after a length-of-the-field counter, Philipp tapped in for his first goal in Bremen colours.

Philipp almost had a second minutes later with a spectacular bicycle kick, but Freiburg 'keeper Mark Flekken kept the ball out with his shoulder.

Freiburg equalised soon after, Sallai collecting a pass from Hoeler and blasting in from long range.

Four minutes later, Hoeler got on the board himself, glancing a header past Jiri Pavlenka to give the visitors the lead.

Freiburg's first win in four league matches keeps the side in the hunt for a maiden Champions League berth.

In Sunday's final game, Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen head to Wolfsburg chasing a sixth-straight league win.