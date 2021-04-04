UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Reports 7 New COVID-19 Cases, All Imported

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

Hong Kong reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

HONG KONG, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, all of which were imported, taking the total tally to 11,508.

The imported cases involved two men and five women aged between four and 48.

Five of them arrived from India, while the other two are from the Philippines and Indonesia, according to the CHP.

A total of 130 cases have been recorded in the past 14 days, including 39 local ones, of which 11 have unknown infection sources, the CHP said.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination program on Feb. 26. As of April 3, about 475,100 people had received their first dose of vaccine, and about 68,900 had received their second jabs.

Related Topics

India Indonesia Philippines April Women Sunday All From

Recent Stories

SHD welcomes over 15,000 visitors in 8 days in Kho ..

7 minutes ago

Masdar announces partnership with Circle of Hope t ..

22 minutes ago

ALDAR launches second cycle of &#039;Manassah&#039 ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,113 new COVID-19 cases, 2,279 reco ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Amazon join hands to support start- ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Heritage Days weaving UAE’s rich craftsm ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.