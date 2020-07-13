Hong Kong stocks rise at open

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares opened with gains Monday on fresh hopes for a coronavirus vaccine, while traders were also looking ahead to the start of the corporate earnings season.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

47 percent, or 121.39 points, to 25,848.80.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.12 percent, or 3.94 points, to 3,379.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.35 percent, or 7.80 points, to 2,258.81.