UrduPoint.com

House Prices Rise In Mongolia's Capital

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 01:40 PM

House prices rise in Mongolia's capital

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The average price per square meter of newly constructed apartments in Mongolia's capital stood at 3.44 million Mongolian Tugriks (1,003 U.S. Dollars) at the end of November, up 17.3 percent year on year, the National Statistics Office (NSO) said Thursday.

Meanwhile, the average price per square meter of an old apartment in Ulan Bator reached 3.21 million Mongolian Tugriks (936.4 dollars) at the end of last month, up nearly 15 percent compared with the same period last year, the NSO said.

The significant increases are mainly related to the spike in the price of construction materials and freight rates due to border restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to NSO experts.

Housing has been one of the most pressing issues in Mongolia, especially in the capital city, home to over half of the country's population of 3.4 million.

More than half of Ulan Bator's residents live in the city's ger districts, with no running water, central heating or sewerage systems.

Related Topics

Water Same Price Mongolia November Border Million

Recent Stories

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

29 seconds ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

1 hour ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Cri ..

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Crisis That Formed 3 Decades Ago ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.