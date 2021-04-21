UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hualong-One Nuclear Power Generator Completes Cold Functional Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:00 PM

Hualong-One nuclear power generator completes cold functional test

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The No 3 Hualong-One nuclear reactor at Karachi, which is developed by China, has completed a cold functional test, marking the nuclear generating unit has entered the commissioning stage following installation, the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) announced.

The completion of cold functional test paves way for thermal testing and fuel loading before being connecting to the country's power grid. The successful test was reviewed by the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) and the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Global Times reported on Wednesday.

The No 2 Hualong-One nuclear generator was connected to Pakistani grid on March 18. Each Hualong-One unit would generate about 10 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity, sufficient to support the needs of one million local people.

Hualong-One Karachi unit 2 and 3 belong to China's exports of its self-developed third-generation advanced nuclear technology. The generator is designed to have a life-span of 60 years.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology Electricity Exports China Nuclear March Million

Recent Stories

Metro, Speedo bus service resumed in Lahore

37 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan greatly values its relationship w ..

60 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,070 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Unknown men booked over charges of firing on senio ..

1 hour ago

Careem to ‘Explore Ramzan’ by customising Supe ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 148 more deaths due to COVID-19

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.