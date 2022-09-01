UrduPoint.com

IMF Agrees To $2.9bn Bailout For Bankrupt Sri Lanka

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 11:20 AM

IMF agrees to $2.9bn bailout for bankrupt Sri Lanka

Colombo, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Bankrupt Sri Lanka will receive a conditional $2.9 billion bailout to repair its battered finances, the International Monetary Fund said Thursday, following a bruising economic crisis that saw the island nation's president chased from the country.

Months of acute food, fuel and medicine shortages, extended blackouts and runaway inflation have plagued the country after a foreign exchange crisis left importers unable to pay for vital goods.

Huge protests rocked the nation in July and an incensed crowd stormed the official residence of then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, with the leader later fleeing the island and issuing his resignation from Singapore.

The IMF board will need to ratify Thursday's staff agreement, which is conditional on Sri Lanka striking a deal with creditors to restructure its $51 billion in foreign debt.

"Sri Lanka has been facing an acute crisis... disproportionately borne by the poor and vulnerable," the IMF said in a statement after nine days of talks in the capital Colombo.

"The objectives of Sri Lanka's new Fund-supported program are to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability." Debt sustainability and a "good faith agreement" with private creditors were necessary before the lender could provide support, the statement added.

China -- the country's biggest bilateral lender, accounting for around 10 percent of borrowings -- has so far not publicly shifted from its offer of issuing more loans instead of taking a haircut on existing credit.

The IMF said Sri Lanka had agreed to increase revenue, remove subsidies, ensure a flexible exchange rate and rebuild its foreign reserves, which had hit rock bottom.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office after his predecessor fled, this week announced further tax hikes and sweeping reforms as part of efforts to bring debt under control.

His government had already raised prices on fuel and electricity more than threefold and removed energy subsidies, a key pre-condition for the IMF bailout.

Sri Lanka's unprecedented economic crisis began when the country ran out of foreign exhange to buy the goods needed to keep its import-dependent economy running.

The coronavirus pandemic was a hammer-blow to the island's tourism industry and dried up foreign remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad -- both key foreign exchange earners.

Rajapaksa's government was criticised for introducing unsustainable tax cuts that drove up government debt and exacerbated the crisis.

Inflation hit a fresh monthly record in August with the country's main benchmark showing price average rises of 64.3 percent.

The Sri Lankan rupee has also lost more than 45 percent of its value against the greenback this year.

Related Topics

IMF Electricity Exchange Poor Sri Lanka Buy Singapore Colombo Price July August From Government Agreement Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE President assures all-out support for flood vi ..

UAE President assures all-out support for flood victims in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Highnoon, a Pakistani company brings fame to the c ..

Highnoon, a Pakistani company brings fame to the country.

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st September 2022

2 hours ago
 IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz ..

IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz

11 hours ago
 White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level ..

White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level of US Presentation at Gorbach ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.