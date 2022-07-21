UrduPoint.com

Indonesia's Investment Realization Up 35.5 Percent In Q2

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Indonesia's investment realization up 35.5 percent in Q2

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Indonesia's investment realization rose 35.5 percent year on year in the second quarter of this year, amid global economic uncertainties over the conflict in Ukraine and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior government official said Thursday.

"It seems that this is the first time in history (since data of Indonesia's investment realization began to be compiled) grew this much," Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia told a press conference.

The latest quarterly figure also marked a 7 percent increase from the first quarter.

The total realized investment in the April-June period stood at 302.2 trillion rupiahs (20.2 billion U.S. Dollars), including foreign direct investment which reached 163.2 trillion rupiahs (10.9 billion U.S. dollars) or 54 percent of the total.

The realization of foreign direct investment grew 39.7 percent year on year and 10.8 percent quarter on quarter, with Singapore, China, Japan and the United States being the biggest source countries.

Related Topics

Ukraine China Singapore Indonesia Japan United States From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

3 hours ago
 Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja ..

Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

12 hours ago
 Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

12 hours ago
 Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next ..

Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next PM

12 hours ago
 78 accused arrested on reported involvement in vio ..

78 accused arrested on reported involvement in violent incidents

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.